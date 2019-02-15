Pulwama Terror Attack: China condemns; but declines to call Masood Azhar a global terrorist

China has condemned the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that the country firmly opposes and strongly condemns all forms of terrorism. He said that China hopes relevant regional countries will cooperate to cope with the threat of terrorism and jointly uphold regional peace and stability.

However, when asked about China’s stand on the listing of JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council, the spokesperson said that JeM has been included in the UNSC terrorism sanctions list and that China will continue to handle the relevant sanctions issue in a constructive and responsible manner.

China, a veto-wielding member of the UNSC and a close ally of Pakistan, has repeatedly foiled India’s bid to list Azhar as a global terrorist, saying there is no consensus in the top organ of the world body on this issue.