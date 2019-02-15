Latest NewsIndiaInternational

Pulwama Terror Attack: China condemns; but declines to call Masood Azhar a global terrorist

Feb 15, 2019, 08:45 pm IST
Less than a minute

China has condemned the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that the country firmly opposes and strongly condemns all forms of terrorism. He said that China hopes relevant regional countries will cooperate to cope with the threat of terrorism and jointly uphold regional peace and stability.

However, when asked about China’s stand on the listing of JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council, the spokesperson said that JeM has been included in the UNSC terrorism sanctions list and that China will continue to handle the relevant sanctions issue in a constructive and responsible manner.

China, a veto-wielding member of the UNSC and a close ally of Pakistan, has repeatedly foiled India’s bid to list Azhar as a global terrorist, saying there is no consensus in the top organ of the world body on this issue.

Tags

Related Articles

Infosys employee found dead in office restroom

May 31, 2017, 04:29 pm IST
internet's favorite girls

Internet’s favorite Indian actresses and beautiful model: See pics

Mar 30, 2018, 11:29 pm IST

Food and Safety inspection on leading Pizza outlet after receiving `chewing gum’ pizza

Dec 29, 2017, 07:26 pm IST

An Indian girl was found dead.

Nov 30, 2017, 05:36 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close