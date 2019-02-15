Pulwama Terror Attack: Shashi Tharoor condemns China’s protection to Jaish-e-Mohammad

Former UN diplomat and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticized China’s stand on Pakistan sponsored terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad. He in his twitter page condemns China’s protection to Jaish-e-Mohammad. Tharoor said that Jaish-e-Mohammad enjoys China’s protection at the UN Security Council’s Sanctions Committee.

It's sobering that Pulwama has been claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammad, a group that enjoys China's protection at the UN SecurityCouncil's SanctionsCommittee. What about the 'Wuhan spirit' Beijing&Modi have been touting? In that spirit can they rein terror in by China sanctioning JeM? — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 15, 2019