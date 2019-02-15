Latest NewsIndia

Pulwama Terror Attack: Shashi Tharoor condemns China’s protection to Jaish-e-Mohammad

Feb 15, 2019, 08:06 pm IST
Former UN diplomat and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticized China’s stand on Pakistan sponsored terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad. He in his twitter page condemns China’s protection to Jaish-e-Mohammad. Tharoor said that Jaish-e-Mohammad enjoys China’s protection at the UN Security Council’s Sanctions Committee.

 

