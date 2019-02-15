Latest NewsIndiaBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex ends 67 points lower

Feb 15, 2019, 07:07 pm IST
Market benchmark BSE Sensex fell over 100 points in early trade Friday on selling in healthcare, metal, banking and auto stocks amid sustained foreign fund outflow and rising global crude prices.

Sensex, after slumping 365 points to hit a low of 35,510.97 intra-day, recouped most of the lost ground on fag-end buying, and finally settled with a modest fall of 67.27 points, or 0.19% down at 35,808.95.

NSE Nifty, after shuttling between 10,620.40 and 10,785.75, settled at 10,724.40 points, down by 21.65 points, or 0.20%.

On a weekly basis, the BSE index dropped 737.53 points, or over 2%; while NSE Nifty fell 219.20 points or 2%.

