”Terror attack will be avenged” Promises Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh

Feb 15, 2019, 08:01 am IST
About 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and many others injured when terrorists targeted a convoy with a car bomb at Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday, in what is the worst attack ever on security personnel in the state.

Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed the responsibility for the attack. The suicide bomber was identified as Adil Ahmed Dar, native of Kakapora tehsil in Pulwama district, who officials said joined the terror group in 2018.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday promised that the terror attack carried out by Pakistan-sponsored Jaish-e-Mohammed, will be avenged.

“Jaish-e-Mohammed has carried out this terror attack. We assure the country that we will undertake whatever it takes to avenge this,” Rajnath Singh said.

