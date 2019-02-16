Curfew continues in Jammu for second day

Curfew in Jammu city continued for the second consecutive day today and the Army’s presence was increased. Authorities had imposed curfew in the city yesterday after violent protests erupted over the Pulwama suicide attack. Officials said that the curfew is being implemented strictly and there was no report of any untoward incident from anywhere.

The situation is tense but completely under control. The Army also carried out flag marches in sensitive localities of the city. Defence spokesperson said Helicopters and UAVs of the Army have been put into operation to monitor the situation.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu, M K Sinha appealed to the people not to pay heed to rumours of anti-national elements who want to disturb harmony. High-speed mobile data services still remain barred in the entire Jammu region.