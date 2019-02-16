Latest NewsIndiaIndian Air Force

Indian Air Force carries out exercise in Pokhran

Feb 16, 2019, 10:33 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Indian Air Force today carried out an exercise in Pokhran, Rajasthan, involving around 140 fighter jets and attack helicopters.

Speaking at the inauguration of the day and night Vayu Shakti exercise, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa said if called for, the IAF is prepared to deliver an appropriate response.

In the exercise, the IAF showcased firepower capability of indigenously-developed platforms like Light Combat Aircraft, Tejas, Advanced Light Helicopter and efficacy of Akash surface-to-air missile and Astra air-to-air missile.

