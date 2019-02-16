MP resigns After Admitting to Stealing Sandiwch

In Ljubljana, a member of Slovenian parliament has been forced to resign after he admitted to stealing a sandwich from a nearby shop. It was Darij Krajcic told local media he was annoyed at being “treated like air” as he was ignored by staff and decided to test the supermarket’s security by walking out.

“I must have stood some three minutes by the counter,” the 54-year-old later explained to private TV channel POP. “Nobody came after me, nobody yelled,” he said, suggesting an over-reliance on video surveillance meant staff sometimes “overlook something”.

Three supermarket employees reportedly failed to notice him as they talked among themselves, resulting in the former professor to test their attention.

Mr Krajcic has apologised, saying he regretted his “social experiment”. His initial admission became public when he shared the anecdote with parliamentary colleagues in a committee meeting on Wednesday.

Fellow MPs initially laughed at the story, but on Thursday, the head of LMS’ parliamentary faction, Brane Golubovic, condemned Mr Krajcic’s actions as “unacceptable”.

“He took responsibility for it and resigned of his own accord,” Mr Golubovic told the press, “in line with LMS’ high ethical standards.”