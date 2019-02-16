Pulwama attack: Seven Detained by Jammu and Kashmir Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police have detained seven persons from Pulwama district of South Kashmir in connection with the deadly terror attack that left 40 CRPF personnel dead near Awantipora, officials said Friday.

Officials said that the youth was detained from Pulwama and Awantipora during the night on suspicion of links with the planning of the suicide attack, the first-of-its-kind in which a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist detonated an explosive-laden vehicle near a CRPF bus.

The overall planning of the terror strike is believed to be done by a Pakistani national, Kamran of JeM, who has been operating and moving in the Pulwama, Awantipora and Tral areas of south Kashmir.

The suicide attacker was identified as Adil Ahmad from Kakapora in Pulwama. He had joined the JeM in 2018.