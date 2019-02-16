Pulwama terror attack : All parties stand united; passes resolution

The all-party meeting convened in New Delhi today in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack passed a resolution strongly condemning the dastardly act which claimed the lives of CRPF jawans.

The resolution said terrorism in India is being actively encouraged by the forces across the border and India has displayed both firmness and resilience in dealing with these challenges. All parties expressed their support to the government in its fight against terrorism.

The meeting was chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh.