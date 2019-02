In Syria, 18 civilians killed in the latest artillery and rocket fire launched by Syrian forces in the Idlib region, over the past 48 hours.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that the deadly bombardment hit the towns of

Maaret al-Noman and Khan Sheikhun.

Artillery and rocket fire launched by Syrian forces took the lives of eight children, seven women and three men in the Idlib region, the Human Rights group said.