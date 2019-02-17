A Malayalee having Four Guinness World Record in his kitty pay a heart touching musical tributes to CRPF soldiers

A Malayalee social activist who has four Guinness World Record in his bag pays a heart touching musical tributes to CRPF soldiers.

Dr. Jagadeesh Pillai, an active social worker and a four-time Guinness World Records holder from Prime Ministers Constituency Varanasi have made this musical tribute to the CRPF jawans and the entire defence forces of the nation.

Dr. Jagadeesh Pillai himself has composed the lyrics, music and he himself sung this melodious song titled “Mere liye na Rona “. This song contains all the emotions of a jawan and is filled with all the elements of patriotism, a true tribute to the heroes who guard our nation 24×7. The song was made with the active support from CRPF North East IG, D.Prakash IPS.

The heart touching music video released today has been viral worldwide and is already a trending one.

Dr Jagadeesh Pillai is an active and selfless social worker with four Guinness World Records, First and Only person in Varanasi with a Guinness world record and the person with most Guinness world records in the entire state of Uttar Pradesh and the Keralite with most Guinness World Records. He has made more than 200 documentaries and shorts films, mostly on social awareness.

