China Send Condolence Message to Sushma Swaraj without mentioning Pakistan

In a condolence message to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed ‘deep sympathies’ to the families of the 40 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in Pulwama terror attack but did not make any reference to Pakistan.

“Shocked to learn that a suicide attack was carried out in Kashmir and heavy casualties were caused. Countries in the region should enhance cooperation, jointly address the threat of terrorism and maintain regional peace and security,” Wang Yi’s message to Swaraj reportedly read. He added,”Terrorism is the common enemy of mankind. The Chinese side resolutely opposes and strongly condemns all forms of terrorism”.

At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed and many injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks when a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus.

Earlier on Friday, China had refused to back India’s request to list terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the United Nations.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang had said,”We are deeply shocked by this attack. We offer our condolences and sympathies to the injured and families of the bereaved. We firmly oppose and strongly condemn all form of terrorism. We hope all relevant regional countries will cooperate to deal with the threat of terrorism and jointly uphold the regional peace and stability.”