Pulwama Terror Attack: Film crew offer tributes to the martyrs

The crew of ‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’ offered a one minute silence to pray for the departed souls. Director Priyadarshan, producer Antony Perumbavoor, actors Mohanlal, Arjun, Baburaj, Nedumudi Venu, Hareesh Perady, Suniel Shetty, Nandh, Mukesh, Ganesh Kumar and many others were present.

Earlier, Mohanlal had written a brief post in his official Facebook handle, which reads, My heart skips a beat with sorrow, every time I think of the martyred Jawans’ families. Let’s pray for their emotional resilience and stay united with them during this moment of grief.

Paying tribute to our martyred soldiers at the sets of Marakkar Gepostet von Mohanlal am Samstag, 16. Februar 2019