Rajinikanth will not contest Lok Sabha elections

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, today made it clear he would neither contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls nor support any party. He earlier who floated his outfit the ‘Rajini Makkal Mandram’ as a precursor to launching a political party,

He appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to vote for a party who they believed would be able to bring a permanent solution to the water crisis in the state.

“Rajini Makkal Mandram has no support to any party in the upcoming Parliamentary elections. No one should use my photograph or the flags of the Rajini Makkal Mandram for campaigning,” the actor said in a statement.

The actor had a brief interaction with the district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram on Sunday at his Poes Garden residence.

Rajinikanth, who turned 69 in December 2018, had announced his political entry on December 31, 2017 while interacting with his ffans.He had then said his to-be-launched political party will contest in all the 234 assembly segments in Tamil Nadu during the next polls, due in 2021.