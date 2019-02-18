ICC Test rankings: Kohli remains on top; Pujara in 3rd spot

Indian Cricket team Captain Virat Kohli remained on top while teammate Chesteshwar Pujara managed to hold on to his third position in the latest ICC Test Cricket rankings.

Kohli is leading the chart with 992 rating points ahead of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson with 897 points and Pujara with 881. Besides Kohli and Pujara, no other Indian feature in the top 10 list.

In the bowlers’ list, Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins has overtaken Kagiso Rabada to grab the top spot. India’s Ravindra Jadeja is placed at the fifth spot with 794 points. Jadeja also features in the all-rounders’ list at the third position ahead of West Indies’ Jason Holder and Shakib-Al Hasan.