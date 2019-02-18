“If Party Members are Involved, there Will be Strong Action Against them”: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Youth Congress Worker’s Murder

Two Congress workers were hacked to death at Periya in Kasaragod on Sunday, in a suspected case of political rivalry and retaliation. FIR Report revealed it politically motivated the murder and that CPI(M) is behind the attack.

CPI(M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that if there are party members behind the attack, the party will not protect them and that there will be strong action against them.

Police said the attack took place around 8pm at Kaliyot near Periya. It is suspected that the murders were a retaliatory action. In January, Kripesh and 10 others were booked for attacking a local CPM member, police said.