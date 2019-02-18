In three years of LDF rule political murders accounted 20 lives; CPM workers accused in most cases

In the last three years of LDF rule, political murders have accounted for 20 lives.

Nine people were killed in 2016, five murders were reported in 2017 and four in the following year. This year two people were killed in political violence in the state.

In most of the cases, the accused are activists of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Data from the state crime record bureau shows 36 political murders were registered during the previous United Democratic Front regime.

2019

Two Youth Congress workers were killed at Periya, Kasaragod

2018

An SFI student was hacked to death at Maharaja’s College in Kochi. The accused are Campus Front activists.

A BJP activist was killed in New Mahi allegedly by CPI(M) activists.

A Youth Congress block secretary was killed at Mattannur in Kannur allegedly by CPI(M) workers.

A BJP man was killed at Peravoor in Kannur. The accused are Social Democratic Party of India activists.

2017

A BJP activist was killed at Srikaryam in Thiruvananthapuram. The accused are activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India, the youth wing of the CPI(M).

A BJP activist was killed at Kadakkal, Kollam allegedly by CPI(M) workers.

A BJP man was killed in Guruvayoor. The accused are CPI(M) activists.

A BJP member was killed at Dharmadam in Kannur. The accused are CPI(M) activists.

A BJP activist was killed at Payyannur in Kannur. The accused are CPI(M) activists.

2016 (Since May)

A former CPI(M) member was killed allegedly by party workers at Erattupetta in Kottayam.

A BJP activist was killed at Kasaba in Palakkad. The accused are CPI(M) activists.

Two Muslim League activists were killed at Kuttiadi and Nadapuram in Kozhikode. The accused are members of the SDPI and the CPI(M) respectively.

A BJP activist was killed at Dharmadam. The accused are CPI(M) members.

A CPI(M) member was killed at Koothuparamba allegedly by a BJP worker.

Members of both the CPI(M) and the BJP were killed allegedly by rival party workers at Payyannur.

A BJP member was killed at Muzhakunnu in Kannur. The accused is a CPI(M) worker.