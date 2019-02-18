Love Affair : Man attempts suicide on Facebook Live ; Watch Video

A 25-year-old from Chennai in a live Facebook video attempted suicide by consuming poison. Sajin tried to end his life over a failed love affair with a girl from Nagercoil. After seeing the video, Sajin’s friends ran to his rescue and took him to Aasaripallam Hospital in Kanyakumari. He is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to a report, he was in a relationship with the girl who is an engineering college student. The couple secretly got married and lived separately at their parent’s house. They would meet each other without anyone’s knowledge not leaking the story of their marriage. However, one-day Sajin went a message to her calling her as his ‘lovable wife’. The girl’s parents saw the message and demanded an explanation. According to the Mirror Now report, after finding out about her secret marriage, they did not allow her to leave the house contact Sajin.

Gepostet von Sajin Sajin Sajin am Freitag, 15. Februar 2019

Knowing the developments, Sajin filed a petition in Madurai High Court requesting to rescue his wife from her parents. The girl then came to the court with her parents and said that Sajin had cheated her and tricked her into marrying him. She told the court that she would like to continue living with her parents only. After hearing this statement, the High Court ordered the girl to go with her parents.

Hearing her decision, Sajin and his parents tried to convince the girl, but she did not comply. Meanwhile, the girl’s parents filed a case against Sajin saying that Sajin had given her life threat after the court hearing.