“Pakistan ready to cooperate If India shares evidence” : Qureshi

In the deadliest attack ever on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, 44 CRPF personnel were martyred and several others were injured when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into a CRPF convoy of 70 vehicles in Pulwama district. The whole country is mourning the incident and as usual Pakistan has denied having any hand in the incident. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said nobody can browbeat the country for the brutal Pulwama terror attack.

“It is easy to blame Pakistan but it will not solve the problem and the world will not be convinced,” he said in the message which was released by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on its official Twitter account.

“We know how to defend ourselves. We can also present out point of view across the world. Our message is peace and not conflict,” Qureshi said.