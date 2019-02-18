‘Trance’ will be released on March

Anwar Rasheed’s latest project, Trance, starring Fahadh Faasil, is confirmed to release on March 2019. The movie marks the comeback of hit-maker Anwar Rasheed, as a director, after a five-year-long gap.

The film has been in the making for nearly two years now. The movie is being shot in multiple schedules across various locations. .The movie is being made as an anthology with different interesting segments.

‘Trance’ is scripted by newcomer Vincent Vadakkan. Trance’ has a solid cast comprising of Nazriya Nazim, Soubin Shahir, Chemban Vinod Jose, Vinayakan, Dileesh Pothan and Sreenath Bhasi. In the technical crew, Oscar award winner Resul Pookkutty handles the sound design and Amal Neerad cranks the camera. Debutant Jackson Vijayan is in charge of the music department.

Director Anwar Rasheed himself is funding Trance under his banner Anwar Rasheed Entertainment.