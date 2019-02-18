Why the deadly attack happened right before the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections,says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday courted a fresh controversy by raising question on the timing of Pulwama terror attack that claimed lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

In a veiled attack on Narendra Modi-led government, Mamata asked,”Why the deadly attack happened right before the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. It is an attempt to create communal tensions across the country.” “Why Centre took no action against Pakistan for 5 years,” the TMC supremo further asked.

Notably Mamata’s controversial remarks comes a day after she led a candlelight march to protest the Pulwama attack and had said that country stands by its brave jawans. “The country stands united. We are one and we unitedly stand by our brave jawans. Terrorists are terrorists. They have no religion, no caste,” Banerjee had said after the march in which she and various other TMC leaders were seen carrying candles.

After the procession reached Mahatma Gandhi’s statue, Banerjee paid homage to the bravehearts. A minute’s silence was also observed.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, at least 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and many injured on Thursday when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.