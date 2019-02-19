Amazon Fire Tab is Here. Check out All You Need to Know

Amazon’s Fire series of tablets has always offered Android slates at aggressive pricing, but right now you can get ’em for even cheaper than normal.

The Fire 7 Tablet can be had for just $39.99, while the All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet is down to $59.99. If you want a little more oomph and some added screen real estate, the $150 Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free is only $119.99 right now.

All the prime 7’s buttons are located at the tablet top, and the Micro USB charging port and headphone jack. The micro SD slot is found behind a flap along the edge, which allows you increase the storage capacity up to 256GB. These models come with a protective case, a two-year Worry-Free Guarantee that’ll get you a new tablet if yours breaks, and access to educational content.

While Amazon’s Fire devices aren’t the most high-end tablets around, they’re solid options if you’re looking for a low-cost tablet for watching videos and throwing in your bag to use on the go. The Kids Edition models are also worth a look if you want to get a tablet for your child that can stand up to a bit of rough use.