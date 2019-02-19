Army Issues Strong Warning to Terrorists

Army Lt General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon at a press conference in Srinagar today warned the men in Kashmir involved in terrorism to surrender or they will be killed.

“Request all mothers of Kashmir to tell their sons to surrender and get back. Anyone who has picked up the gun will be killed and eliminated unless he surrenders,” he said.

“Yesterday’s operation…We did not want civilian casualties. Terrorists killed a civilian. It was a 17-hour operation. A car bomb attack took place in the valley after a long time. Countermeasures are being taken.

I would like to inform that in less than 100 hours of Pulwama terrorist attack, we eliminated have Jaish-e-Mohammed leadership in the valley which was being handled by JeM from Pakistan