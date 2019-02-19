Kasargode Double Murder: MLA Wants Peethambaran Expelled From Party

Two Congress workers were hacked to death at Periya in Kasaragod on Sunday, in a suspected case of political rivalry and retaliation. FIR Report revealed it politically motivated the murder and that CPI(M) is behind the attack. The ones who have been arrested so far are all party members or party sympathisers.

CPI(M) local Committee member Peethambaran’s name is already included in the list of accused and Uduma MLA M K Kunjiraman demanded that he should be removed from the party. It was yesterday night that Peethambaran was taken into custody. K Kunjiraman also said that if someone in the party has a role in the incident, they will be expelled from the party.

Kripesh and Sarath Lal were travelling by a motorcycle when they were waylaid by an unidentified gang around 8:30 PM at Kaliyot near Periya. The duo was reportedly attacked with sharp weapons, following which Kripesh died on the spot. Sarath Lal passed away while being taken to a hospital in Mangalore for advanced treatment.