Mother and daughter Cheat People by Selling them Same House

A 65-year-old woman Molly Kapoor and her 43-year-old daughter Anuradha Kapoor were arrested for allegedly duping five persons of nearly Rs 2.5 crore. The duo sold their house at Greater Kailash Part-1 house to all five of them using fake documents.

The two had been declared proclaimed offenders (POs) in three cases of cheating that were registered against them between 2014 and 2015.

But then the two women had been living a luxurious life abroad, as per the police report. An investigator, on the condition of anonymity, said in 2014-15, the mother and daughter separately collected token money to the tune of Rs 2.5 crore from five persons after promising to sell them the Greater Kailash-1 house.

“The price of the property was fixed for Rs 2.8 crore. The duo collected between Rs 60 lakh and Rs 1 crore as token money from each buyer and sold the property to each of them on the basis of forged ‘agreement to sale’ documents. After collecting the money, they switched off their phones and fled,” the officer said.

“Anuradha told us that after completing her BCom from Delhi University’s Hansraj College, she completed her MBA (Finance) from a university in London. On her return, she started working as a freelancer stock consultant. However, in order to earn quick money, she conspired with her mother to cheat people,”officer added.