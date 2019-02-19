Latest NewsIndia

Trcuk Runs into Marriage Procession, 13 Killed

Feb 19, 2019, 02:23 pm IST
Marriages are celebrated in north India with huge processions and all that happiness turned into an occasion of sorrow, here in Jaipur. A truck crashed into one such marriage procession and took the lives of 13.

The accident happened near Ramdev temple on State Highway-113 Monday night when the truck, going to Banswara from Nimbahera, rammed into the marriage party moving on the roadside, Choti Sadri DSP Vijaypal Singh Sandhu said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he was deeply saddened to hear about the accident. “My heartfelt condolences to the grieved families. I pray for speedy recovery of injured people (sic),” he tweeted.

