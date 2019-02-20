Latest NewsTechnology

Honor launches Magic Watch in India

Feb 20, 2019, 08:05 pm IST
Less than a minute

Honor has revealed that the Honor Watch Magic will go on sale on Amazon starting Thursday, February 21. The smartwatch will be available exclusively on Amazon India.

Honor announced the availability date for its first smartwatch via a tweet on Tuesday. The Honor Watch Magic is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the Lava Black sports variant while the Moonlight Silver variant is priced at Rs. 14,999 in India. Honor claims its smartwatch is the thinnest in its category.

The Honor Watch Magic features 5ATM water resistance which means it can handle being submerged in water for up to 50 meters. The smartwatch features a 1.2-inch HD AMOLED display and is just 9.8mm thin. Honor Watch Magic can record your heart rate in real-time, recognise swim strokes, capture sleep data, display reminders, and more. The smartwatch includes GPS, a barometer, and NFC support.

The smartwatch’s 178mAh battery can last for up to 7 days on a full charge. You can pair the Honor Watch Magic with an Android or an iOS device via Bluetooth 4.2 LE.

 

Tags

Related Articles

CM

Telugu people will teach BJP n lesson in Karnataka: Puducherry CM

May 7, 2018, 10:59 am IST

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj thanked Saudi Arabia for this

Feb 8, 2018, 09:28 pm IST

Amala about paying Tax in Kerala for her vehicle

Nov 11, 2017, 05:21 pm IST

Harthal Declared in Kerala Tomorrow

Jan 2, 2019, 01:40 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close