Honor launches Magic Watch in India

Honor has revealed that the Honor Watch Magic will go on sale on Amazon starting Thursday, February 21. The smartwatch will be available exclusively on Amazon India.

Honor announced the availability date for its first smartwatch via a tweet on Tuesday. The Honor Watch Magic is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the Lava Black sports variant while the Moonlight Silver variant is priced at Rs. 14,999 in India. Honor claims its smartwatch is the thinnest in its category.

The Honor Watch Magic features 5ATM water resistance which means it can handle being submerged in water for up to 50 meters. The smartwatch features a 1.2-inch HD AMOLED display and is just 9.8mm thin. Honor Watch Magic can record your heart rate in real-time, recognise swim strokes, capture sleep data, display reminders, and more. The smartwatch includes GPS, a barometer, and NFC support.

The smartwatch’s 178mAh battery can last for up to 7 days on a full charge. You can pair the Honor Watch Magic with an Android or an iOS device via Bluetooth 4.2 LE.