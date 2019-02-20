Oru Adaar Love: Film to be Re-Released With a New Climax

Actress Priya Prakash Varrier‘s Oru Adaar Love created a lot of buzz after her winking video went viral on the internet. The film released recently and opened to a lukewarm response. The makers faced backlash for a tragic end. If the latest report is to be believed, a new climax has been shot by director Omar Lulu and the revised version will run in the theatres from Wednesday. Well, we have to wait a little longer to see if this works in the film’s favour.

Omar Lulu confirmed the same to Manorama and said, “We re-shot the climax in a day’s time and a 10-minute sequence will replace the existing climax. Apart from this, around 10 minutes from the total duration of the movie has been cut. The new version will hit the screens from Wednesday noon show.”

Last year, a clip of the song from the film, went viral on the internet. In it, Priya was seen winking and exchanging flirtatious glances with her co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof. The lady became an internet sensation and people started referring to her as the Nation’s crush.