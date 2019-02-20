Pulwama Attack : Only illiterate people call for war,says Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti has said only “illiterate people” can talk about war.

Mehbooba Mufti said, “In these times only illiterate people can talk about war. Both countries are nuclear powers and when they have the option of dialogue, I don’t think the question of war arises.”

In the aftermath of the devastating Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber hit a CRPF convoy, clamour for revenge against Pakistan has grown louder by the day.

Immediately after the Pulwama terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed revenge with many on Twitter calling for another surgical strike to avenge the deaths of the soldiers.

On Tuesday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his first reaction after the Pulwama attack, warned India that if there is any attack on Pakistan, they will retaliate.

Pakistan has continued to deny any involvement in the terror attack, saying there is no evidence to prove any Pakistani links to the attack.