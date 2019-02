Mohammed Bin Salman receives the guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Ceremonial welcome for crown prince. President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi receive Mohammed bin Salman

Today we want to be sure that this relationship is maintained and improved for the sake of both countries. With the leadership of the President and the PM, I am sure we can create good things for Saudi Arabia and India, says Saudi Crown prince at Rashtrapati Bhawan