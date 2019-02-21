CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Asif Ali-Arun Kumar Aravind’s Underworld launched

Feb 21, 2019, 11:41 pm IST
Less than a minute
Underworld Movie Pooja Stills Photos

Underworld’, the new film directed by Arun Kumar Aravind starring Asif Ali has been officially launched with a pooja function. Touted to be an action thriller, the film, starring Asif Ali, Farhaan Faasil, Jean Paul Lal, Samyuktha Menon, and Ketaki Narayan, is expected to start rolling soon.

‘Underworld’ is scripted by Shibin Francis, who had earlier penned films like ‘Comrade In America’ (CIA) and ‘Paavada’.

The movie’s technical crew includes cinematographer Alex J Pulickal and composer duo Yakzan Gary Pereira-Neha Nair. Director Arun Kumar himself will be handling the edits. Shoot is expected to commence shortly.

Tags

Related Articles

kl-rahul-spotted-with-GF

Cricketer KL Rahul Spotted With Bollywood Actress, Sparks Romance Rumours

May 30, 2018, 09:50 am IST

Mammootty’s ‘Abrahaminte Santhathikal’ will have a great star cast

Jan 1, 2018, 12:03 pm IST

“There was no dying declaration”: Reveals Late Venugopal Nair’s Brother

Dec 14, 2018, 07:14 am IST
alwaleed bin talal put forward secret agreement

Saudi Prince Alwaleed put forward secret deals with government

Mar 20, 2018, 07:42 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close