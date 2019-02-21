Asif Ali-Arun Kumar Aravind’s Underworld launched

Underworld’, the new film directed by Arun Kumar Aravind starring Asif Ali has been officially launched with a pooja function. Touted to be an action thriller, the film, starring Asif Ali, Farhaan Faasil, Jean Paul Lal, Samyuktha Menon, and Ketaki Narayan, is expected to start rolling soon.

‘Underworld’ is scripted by Shibin Francis, who had earlier penned films like ‘Comrade In America’ (CIA) and ‘Paavada’.

The movie’s technical crew includes cinematographer Alex J Pulickal and composer duo Yakzan Gary Pereira-Neha Nair. Director Arun Kumar himself will be handling the edits. Shoot is expected to commence shortly.