“Better to Dismiss Kerala Police If CBI has to be Entrusted With All Cases” : Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Pathanamthitta. CPI(M) has been on the defensive after the double murder at Kasargode. A. Peethambaran, CPI(M)’s local committee member at Periya was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder. Demands of a CBI enquiry has come up and the parents and relatives of both the murdered Congress workers have said they will approach court for CBI enquiry, if the State Government refuses to take initiative. Meanwhile, CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that it is better to dismiss Kerala Police if each case has to be entrusted with CBI.

“If someone has any evidence about the involvement of MLA in the case, they should hand over the evidence to investigating officer. The investigation has just started. Those who demand a CBI enquiry are the ones who don’t understand about the investigation properly” he said.