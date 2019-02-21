KeralaLatest News

CPI(M) Promises All Help For Accused Peethambaran, Accused in Kasargode Double Murder

Feb 21, 2019, 08:29 am IST
Peethambaran, an accused who has been arrested for planning and executing the Kasargode double murder, is getting a lot of support from CPI(M). It is reported that the CPI(M) party leaders had reached Peethambaran’s house and assured him of all support and cooperation.

As per the reports of Janam TV, the family of Peethambaran revealed that former MLA K V Kunjiraman had reached Peethambaran’s house and offered all legal and financial support to the family. This is after the wife of Peethambaran’s statement that her husband will not do something like this without the knowledge of the party and that all crimes her husband committed were for his party.

