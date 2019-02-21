Latest NewsEntertainment

Fahadh Faasil’s tamil movie ‘Super Deluxe’ gets release date

Feb 21, 2019, 07:21 pm IST
Vijay Sethupathi and National award winning Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil will be sharing the screen space for ‘Super Deluxe’ .

The makers had earlier shared the first look poster as well as a teaser of the film. Now, the wait nears to its end, as the makers have decided upon the release date and launched yet another brand new poster.

The team had earlier promised to deliver a brand new poster of the film, which has been successfully fulfilled by them. The new poster of Super Deluxe resembles the previous poster, as it too features all the major actors of the film in it. However, most importantly, the official release date of the film has also been confirmed. Super Deluxe is slated to hit the theatres on March 29, 2019.

