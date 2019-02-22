Latest NewsInternational

20 killed in car bombing

Feb 22, 2019, 07:10 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Syria around 20 people killed in a car bomb blast. The incident occurred in the Shehel town in the eastern countryside of Deir al-Zour Province, controlled by the Kurdish fighters.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the bombing targeted a convoy of the Kurdish self-defence force and oil workers were among the killed. The incident came as the last IS militants planned to evacuate their last area in the eastern Euphrates River region in the eastern countryside of Deir al-Zour.

Tags

Related Articles

militants attack police turf

Militants attack in police post near temple

Apr 26, 2018, 01:58 pm IST

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister and his daughter arrested at Lahore airport

Jul 13, 2018, 10:14 pm IST

BSNL’s Eid and FIFA offers are Potential Jio-Killers. Read to Know More

Jun 15, 2018, 06:13 pm IST

Kolkata Marathon: Anjali Saraogi, Tlanding Wahlang win

Feb 3, 2019, 07:45 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close