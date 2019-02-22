20 killed in car bombing

In Syria around 20 people killed in a car bomb blast. The incident occurred in the Shehel town in the eastern countryside of Deir al-Zour Province, controlled by the Kurdish fighters.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the bombing targeted a convoy of the Kurdish self-defence force and oil workers were among the killed. The incident came as the last IS militants planned to evacuate their last area in the eastern Euphrates River region in the eastern countryside of Deir al-Zour.