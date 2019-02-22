BJP spreading rumours in name of protecting cows ,says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday accused the BJP of spreading rumours in the name of protecting cows.

She further said that rumours were being spread about child theft to create division between Hindus and Muslims.

“They (BJP) are spreading rumours in the name of gau raksha and indulging in politics over the death of more than 40 CRPF jawans. Rumours of child theft is being spread and they are targeting people, creating division. All this for political mileage,” said Banerjee.

She was addressing the gathering at a government programme in West Bengal’s Hooghly district.

She also said the RSS and BJP should learn about Hinduism from Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevasram Sangha.

“Their (Ramakrishna Mission’s and Bharat Sevasram Sangha’s) saffron stands for sacrifice. We are inspired by Ramakrishna Paramhansa and Swami Vivekananda. We believe in working for the society,” said Banerjee.