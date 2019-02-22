Here is What Shashi Tharoor Said About WC Match Between India and Pakistan

Ever since the Pulwama attack, there has been a huge cry from India to cancel all cricketing ties with Pakistan. Former Cricketers have come out demanding to snap all cricketing connections with Pakistan, but M.P from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor feels India should play Pakistan in the world cup.

“At the height of the 1999 Kargil War, India played Pakistan in the cricket World Cup, & won. To forfeit the match this year would not just cost two points: it would be worse than surrender since it would be defeat without a fight,” Tharoor said in a statement on Twitter.

Earlier former Indian cricketer Sunil gavaskar had echoed a similar opinion. In an interview given to India Today, he said” “Pushing for boycotting Pakistan in the World Cup wont work, other countries won’t agree. And if we don’t play them in the WC, we are the losers. Play them and defeat them is the best way..,”

Meanwhile, World Cup clash between India and Pakistan in Manchester on June 16 has received over 400,000 applicants for the 25,000 seater Old Trafford stadium.