KeralaLatest News

Is Narendra Modi dare enough to contest in Pathanamthitta?, asks Kodiyeri

Feb 22, 2019, 03:56 pm IST
Less than a minute

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has challenged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “is Narendra Modi is dare enough to contest in Pathanamthitta constituency, which includes the Sabarimala temple, in the upcoming general election”, he asked. BJP will not get even a single seat in the coming elections. The visit of Yogi Adityanath will have no effect. Modi and Adityanath may visit Kerala two times in a month, it will not help BJP in securing votes, he added.

Some people criticize the government for enacting the Supreme Court verdict. And they challenge the CPM that they will show their power in the elections. The verdict was of Supreme Court. The Supreme Court Chief Justice will not come to contest the election. The CPM has no special interest in Sabarimala. If the party decided to take women to the temple then more than one lakh women might have entered there. But will enact the verdict of the apex court. If anybody has an objection they must approach the court.

Tags

Related Articles

Split in Devaswom Board: A Padmakumar Informs Kodiyeri his Willingness to Resign

Feb 8, 2019, 07:45 am IST

World’s fourth worst country ; Pakistan

Dec 1, 2017, 03:24 pm IST

Secular cows or Communal cows? An election stunt?

Nov 16, 2017, 08:19 am IST
sushama swaraj

Sushama Swaraj Says India Doesn’t Believe in ‘Me First’ approach

May 22, 2018, 04:50 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close