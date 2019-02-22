Jammu and Kashmir:Encounter between Terrorists and Security Forces in Sopore

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Warpora area of Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district. As many as 2 to 3 terrorists, belonging to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) are believed to be trapped. Meanwhile, section 144 has been imposed and internet services has also been suspended in the area as a precautionary measure.

Acting on specific input, the security personnel launched a cordon and search operation in the Warpora area of Sopore, the police said. A senior official said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired at the search party of the security men, who then returned fire.