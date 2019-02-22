Latest NewsIndia

Jammu and Kashmir:Encounter between Terrorists and Security Forces in Sopore

Feb 22, 2019, 09:16 am IST
An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Warpora area of Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district. As many as 2 to 3 terrorists, belonging to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) are believed to be trapped. Meanwhile, section 144 has been imposed and internet services has also been suspended in the area as a precautionary measure.

Acting on specific input, the security personnel launched a cordon and search operation in the Warpora area of Sopore, the police said. A senior official said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired at the search party of the security men, who then returned fire.

