Pulwama: Sachin Tendulkar to do Push-Ups For Raising Funds for Martyrs’ Kin

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar will join thousands of runners during the IDBI Federal Life Insurance New Delhi Marathon on Sunday to raise funds for the families of the martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack.

Before the start of each of the four races at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday, Tendulkar will do 5-10 push-ups as part of the #KeepMoving Push-up Challenge and the runners will join him in the exercise.

For each of the participants in the challenge, the marathon organisers, will donate Rs 100 towards the fund for the soldiers’ families. More than 18,000 runners are expected to take part in the four races — full marathon (2000), half marathon (6000), timed 10K (5500) and 5K Swachch Bharat Run (4500) — of the New Delhi Marathon.

Sachin Tendulkar, who is the Brand Ambassador of IDBI Federal Life Insurance, spoke on the importance of doing the exercises, saying, “I firmly believe that success lies in pushing our limits and challenging ourselves, as we are our only competition. This is why we are organising the #KeepMoving Push-up Challenge at this year’s IDBI Federal Life Insurance New Delhi Marathon. I would request all runners to join me in taking this challenge and making a commitment to a fitter future.”