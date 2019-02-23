KeralaLatest News

Don’t threaten NSS; BJP presidents warns CPM secretary

Feb 23, 2019, 08:39 pm IST
Less than a minute

The BJP state committee today slammed the CPI-M state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s attack on the Nair Service Society.

“Any organisation has the right to accept or reject an invitation for dialogue. The CPI-M should understand that the NSS has that right too. Todays’s statement from the CPI-M secretary sounds like a third rate politician’s threat and this does not augur well for the CPI-M, as his statement smacks of arrogance,” said BJP state committee president P.S.Sreedharan Pillai.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, on today morning, slammed the NSS and told its leader Sukumaran Nair that times have changed, while he continues to live in the past, when the arrogance of the upper caste was prevailing in Kerala. Meanwhile, NSS hit back at Balakrishnan and said that the latter’s outburst has crossed all limits.

Tags

Related Articles

See Hot Female Fans Spotted At FIFA World Cup Stadiums: Photos

Jun 17, 2018, 09:04 pm IST
narendra modi

Taking lives out of ‘Gau Bhakti’ cannot be acceptable: Prime Minister Modi

Jun 29, 2017, 01:38 pm IST

Gujarat Polls : PM Narendra Modi to kick off BJP’s campaign

Nov 23, 2017, 08:06 pm IST

Bollywood Actresses Who Quit The Industry For Their Family – See Pics

Sep 5, 2018, 07:07 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close