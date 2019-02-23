Don’t threaten NSS; BJP presidents warns CPM secretary

The BJP state committee today slammed the CPI-M state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s attack on the Nair Service Society.

“Any organisation has the right to accept or reject an invitation for dialogue. The CPI-M should understand that the NSS has that right too. Todays’s statement from the CPI-M secretary sounds like a third rate politician’s threat and this does not augur well for the CPI-M, as his statement smacks of arrogance,” said BJP state committee president P.S.Sreedharan Pillai.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, on today morning, slammed the NSS and told its leader Sukumaran Nair that times have changed, while he continues to live in the past, when the arrogance of the upper caste was prevailing in Kerala. Meanwhile, NSS hit back at Balakrishnan and said that the latter’s outburst has crossed all limits.