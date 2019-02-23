Police and food department asks speed post not to accept Vazhappindi

The Kerala police and food department has given directions to speed post not accept ‘Vazhappindis’. This instruction came in light of youth Congres’s ‘ vazhappindi protest’.

The youth Congress has started a protest by sending vazhappindis to the chief minister. Earlier they demonstrated a protest by submitting vazhappindis in front of Sahithya Academy office. The chief minister had sharply criticised this in his social media handle. Then the youth congress has decided to send vazhappindis to CM also.

The workers had approached the postal department and railway parcel to send these to CM. But they declined to accept Vazhappindis. Later they send these by private courier. The police has registered FIR against 10 youth congress activists on the incident.

The Youth Congress started sending Vazhappindis as a protest against the silence by the intellectuals and social activists on Periya twin murder.