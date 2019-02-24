A.L.Vijay announces his biopic on Jayalalitha

Renowned Tamil film director A.L.Vijay has announced that he will make a biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J.Jayalalithaa. He made this announcement on the former CM’s 71st birth anniversary. The film titled ‘Thalaivi’ will be produced by Vishnu Varadhan Induri’s Vibri Media.

Director Vijay has spent nine months researching for the project. This biopic will have music by GV Prakash Kumar, Nirav Shah on cinematography and Anthony for editing with stunts choreographed by Silva.

Earlier in January this year, director Priyadarshini had announced that work on her film, also a biopic on Jayalalithaa, will commence from February 24, to coincide with her birthday. The Iron Lady, as it has been titled, will be bankrolled by Chennai based production house, Paper Tale Pictures. Priyadarshini, an associate of director Mysskin, will be making her directorial debut with this film that stars Nithya Menen as Jayalalithaa. The film’s first-look poster showed actor Nithya Menen looking strikingly similar to the late politician.

In December 2017, Adithya Bharadwaj, producer of Y-star Cine and Television Private Ltd, had announced that a biopic on the late Chief Minister would be directed by veteran director Barathiraja. The film’s title was revealed as Thaai: Puratchi Thalaivi.