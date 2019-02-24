“I feel I should dedicate a larger role in serving the people” : Robert Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra, in a Facebook post, has indicated that he might join politics soon. Vadra said in his post that different governments for a decade have tried to malign him “in order to divert people’s attention from real issues.” He ended his long post with the message, “once all these accusations n allegations are over, I feel I should dedicate a larger role in serving the people(sic).”

Robert Vadra, who has been facing questioning by the the Enforcement Directorate in connection to corruption cases, talked about the ongoing questioning. “Now with my visits to the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi n Rajasthan, almost 8 visits, of many hours and since I have always adhered to rules n surely not above the law, I have been a person to learn from every event I go through(sic),” wrote Vadra in his post.

However, it is towards the end that Robert Vadra indicates and hints towards a larger public life. “The years n months that I spent campaigning n working in different parts of the country, but mainly in UP, gave me a feeling to do more for the people n make smaller changes possible by me, in their areas n when they got to know me, the genuine love, affection n respect I earned was humbling,” says Vadra.