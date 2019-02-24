Latest NewsIndia

‘Nobody can snatch Kashmir from us’, says Amit Shah

Feb 24, 2019, 02:45 pm IST
Less than a minute
Amith Shah's instructions to BJP workers

BJP chief Amit Shah while addressing a public meeting in Jammu said that it’s BJP’s resolve that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and nobody can seize it from us.

While addressing a public meeting in Jammu, Shah said,””Forty of our CRPF jawans lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack, their sacrifice won’t go in vain. We will take revenge, which is why the forces have been given a free hand to hit back.”

“Earlier governments talked lot , made scheme on papers but did nothing for farmers empowerment,” said BJP chief Amit Shah in Jammu.

“It’s BJP’s resolve that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and nobody can seize it from us,” said Amit Shah in Jammu.

Tags

Related Articles

New Videos of Surgical Strike by Indian Army across LOC in 2016 Out – Watch

Sep 27, 2018, 04:50 pm IST

ED attaches Rs. 255 Cr. Assets of absconding Diamond Jeweller Nirav Modi

Oct 25, 2018, 01:22 pm IST

England V India: Brilliant Come Back, The First Day Belongs to India

Aug 1, 2018, 11:13 pm IST

Sreesanth Wants to Work With this Director, Guess Who!

Jan 14, 2019, 06:46 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close