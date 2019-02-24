Siddique’s new film with Mohanlal to start rolling in June

Superhit director Siddique has earlier announced that his next film will be with Mohanlal. The title of the film and a first look poster was earlier released. The movie titled ‘Big Brother’ will start rolling from June. The first schedule of the shoot has been planned to commence by June 10 in Bangalore.

Siddique has already informed that ‘Big Brother’ will be a big budget film loaded with action and humour. He last worked with Mohanlal in ‘Ladies and Gentlemen’, which was released back in 2013.