Two Maoists were killed in an encounter with the security forces at Gumla in Jharkhand on Sunday morning. Two AK-47 guns were also seized from them.

The encounter took place in the Dumartoli, Kamdara/Rania, Gumla/Khunti boundary area. A team of 209 CoBRA along with the Jharkhand police carried out the encounter which began at 6.20 am. However, intermittent firing still continues.