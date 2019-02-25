Latest NewsIndia

Anand Mahindra Says He Won’t Watch Next Match Between India and Australia. Here is the Reason

Feb 25, 2019, 09:04 am IST
With two runs required to win from the last delivery, Australia held their nerve to go one-up in the two-match T20I series.

After restricting India for a paltry 126, Australia was on the course to win the match pretty easily when Glenn Maxwell and D’Arcy Short were stitching a good partnership during the middle overs.

But Jasprit Bumrah’s heroics meant that India did not go down with a fight. However after India lost T20I to Australia, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted he was watching it and promised he won’t watch the next one. Mahindra was responding to a man who tweeted, “Sir, by any chance were you watching the match? A decent fightback thanks to Bumrah.”

