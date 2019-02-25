Anand Mahindra Says He Won’t Watch Next Match Between India and Australia. Here is the Reason

With two runs required to win from the last delivery, Australia held their nerve to go one-up in the two-match T20I series.

After restricting India for a paltry 126, Australia was on the course to win the match pretty easily when Glenn Maxwell and D’Arcy Short were stitching a good partnership during the middle overs.

But Jasprit Bumrah’s heroics meant that India did not go down with a fight. However after India lost T20I to Australia, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted he was watching it and promised he won’t watch the next one. Mahindra was responding to a man who tweeted, “Sir, by any chance were you watching the match? A decent fightback thanks to Bumrah.”