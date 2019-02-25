KeralaLatest News

General Election 2019: These names are in the LDF ‘candidate chance list’

Feb 25, 2019, 04:18 pm IST
Less than a minute

Though the inter-party discussions about seat partition is in the final round a possible list of candidates of ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is out. The names of sitting MP’s like Innocent and P.Karunakaran is not in the list. As the CPM has made a decision that those in party organisational position must not contest in the election, the name of P.Jayarajan, the Secretary of CPM Kannur district committee is also not in the list. New names like SFI national president V.P.Sanu, Former national president of SFI Dr. V.Sivadasan, P.P.Suneer, Chittayam Gopakumar are in the list.

The Chance list of Candidates of LDF:

Party – CPM

1. k.P.Satheesh Chandran – Kasaragod
2.P.K.Sreemathy – Kannur
3. P.E.Mohammed Riyas – Kozhikod
4. M.B.Rajesh – Palakkad
5. P.K.Biju or K.Radhakrishnan – Alathoor
6. K.N.Balagopal – Kollam
7. C.S.Sujatha – Allappuzha
8. A.Sampath or S.P.Deepak – Attingal
9 – Joyce George – Idukki

 

Party – CPI

1. P.P.Sunner – Wayanad
2. K.P.Rajendran – Thrissur
3. Chittayam Gopakumar – Mavelikkara

