Hindu Mahasabha activists who fired at Mahatma Gandhi’s photo were felicitated

The extremist right-wing outfit Hindu Mahasabha felicitated its activists who just came out of police custody for disgracing the father of the nation. Thirty workers of the Hindu Maha Sabha were felicitated by the organisation.

Thirty people who were felicitated included Hindu Mahasabha national secretary Puja Shakun Pandey, who had allegedly fired at the Mahatma’s image, in Aligarh, and her husband Ashok Pandey, the organisation’s spokesman. The Mahasabha’s national president Chandra Prakash Kaushik handed over a copy of the Bhagwad Gita and a sword to Pandey at the function.

Puja Shakun Pandey and some of her followers had re-enacted the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi by allegedly firing at a portrait of the Father of the Nation in Aligarh on January 30. Puja Shakun Pandey, Ashok Pandey and others were arrested earlier this month for the incident. They are currently out on bail.

Puja Shakun Pandey justified her act and advocated the inclusion of books on the Mahatma’s assassin Nathuram Godse in the school curriculum so that students could come to know the ‘real facts’. The Leaders claimed that Puja Shakun Pandey has not committed any crime by re-enacting the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi but it was publicised in the wrong manner. The case registered against office-bearers and activists of Hindu Mahasabha by the Aligarh police was uncalled for, they said.